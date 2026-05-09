Biopic 'Michael' starring Jackson directed by Fuqua crosses ₹4350cr globally

India net for 'Michael' near ₹46cr

By the end of two weeks, Michael had collected over ₹44 crore net in India, with recent numbers taking it to nearly ₹46 crore from more than 30,000 shows nationwide.

The film dives into MJ's early years and his journey to becoming a superstar, featuring Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Laura Harrier alongside Jaafar Jackson.

Critics were mixed but fans are loving it, making Michael one of this year's biggest hits around the world.