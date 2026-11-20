A biopic on Maharaja Ranjit Singh is coming
What's the story
Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th-century Sikh ruler known as "Sher-e-Punjab," is set to be the subject of a new biopic. Katha Studios and B4 Makers Studios are collaborating on this project, which will go into production in 2027, per Variety. The film aims to present an epic portrayal of Singh's life, focusing on his bravery as a leader and his historical impact.
Audience focus
Multigenerational approach to storytelling
The biopic is being developed with a multigenerational audience in mind.
Shibasish Sarkar, founder of Katha Studios, said, "Maharaja Ranjit SinghJi's life and legacy offer an extraordinary canvas for cinematic storytelling."
He added that the film will present Singh's "journey, leadership and contribution to history...in a manner that does justice to his stature."
Studio statement
Bringing an extraordinary story to life: Yadwinder Deep Singh
Yadwinder Deep Singh, founder and designated partner of B4 Makers Studios, also spoke about the project.
He said they were proud to be associated with a story that is deeply rooted in courage, vision, and leadership.
"Our endeavor is to bring this extraordinary story to life through a cinematic experience that is both grand in scale and meaningful in its storytelling," he added.
Historical portrayal
Singh's story has been told on television
Singh founded the Sikh Empire and ruled it from Lahore for nearly 40 years until his death in 1839.
His story has mostly been told through television shows, such as Raj Babbar's Maharaja Ranjit Singh (2010-11) and Contiloe Pictures's Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh (2017).
However, big-screen adaptations have been slower to develop.
Film history
Attempts have been made to bring this story to theaters
Several attempts have been made to bring Singh's story to the big screen. Babbar had earlier planned a feature titled The Lord of Five Rivers: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which was later shelved.
Border director J.P. Dutta also planned a biopic on him after his 2018 war film Paltan but it never materialized.
In 2020, Sikhya Entertainment acquired film rights to Khushwant Singh's novel Maharaja in Denims, about a teenager who believes he is the ruler reincarnated.