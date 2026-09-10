Bipasha Basu finds worms in protein powder, tags Maharashtra FDA
What's the story
Actor Bipasha Basu recently raised a red flag over food safety after she found what she claimed to be tiny worms in a nutrition product. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 10) to share a video of the alleged contamination. She even tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, calling him her "only hope."
Video details
What did Basu say in her Story?
In the video, Basu zoomed in on the contents of a newly opened container of Isopure, a nutrition brand known for their protein isolate products and supplements.
She pointed out what she believed were tiny worms and said, "This Isopure is full of worms... tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we've opened is full of worms."
Appeal
No response yet from Isopure or the FDA
Basu also tagged Mundhe in her Instagram Story, asking him to look into the matter.
She wrote, "@tukaram_ias You are our only hope... so we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase."
For the unversed, Mundhe is an IAS officer and the Commissioner of Maharashtra FDA.
He has been in the news for his emphasis on food-safety enforcement across the state.
Career update
Meanwhile, on the work front for Basu
On the work front, Basu is currently gearing up for her return to acting with Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime-thriller series Barabanki.
She has reportedly already started shooting in Mumbai, marking her comeback after a nearly six-year hiatus since her last OTT series, Dangerous in 2020.