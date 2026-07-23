Birla backs NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protesters and urges peace

Birla emphasized that it's possible to support institutions while questioning their actions.

Sharing her support, she wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone who is speaking and asking to be heard... I really hope that this can be solved with lot of compassion, love and kindness and that what is right and just is done."

The protests have seen nationwide student participation, CJP backing, and even celebrities like Salman Khan urging calm after a police lathicharge.