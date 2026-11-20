Birla to produce Singh's 'Pralay' through new Birla Studios
Ananya Birla, entrepreneur and musician, is stepping into Bollywood by producing Ranveer Singh's next film, Pralay, through her new venture Birla Studios.
Directed by Jai Mehta, the movie is reportedly a large-scale zombie thriller and is expected to be Singh's next release following the Dhurandhar franchise.
Birla signals broader entertainment ambitions
This is the film from Birla Studios and signals Ananya's move into entertainment alongside her work in mental health (Mpower), tech (Birla AI Labs), and music (BMG - The New Music Company, January 2024).
Backing a high-profile project like Pralay shows she's serious about making her mark in films while juggling her many interests.