Bishnoi gang scouted Khan's Bandra home thrice before Shroff shooting

On October 18, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. His driver and a bystander got hurt, but Tiger was safe.

Police have since arrested 11 suspects from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, naming Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case.

Investigators are also digging into how the gang used social media to pick their targets and are looking at an audio clip and a post about Aamir Khan.