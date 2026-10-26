Bishnoi gang scouted Khan's Bandra home thrice before Shroff shooting
Entertainment
Turns out, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had checked out Aamir Khan's Bandra home three times before the recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's car.
The original plan was to go after Salman Khan, but his tight security made them look for other Bollywood stars instead.
Police arrest 11 suspects
On October 18, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. His driver and a bystander got hurt, but Tiger was safe.
Police have since arrested 11 suspects from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, naming Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case.
Investigators are also digging into how the gang used social media to pick their targets and are looking at an audio clip and a post about Aamir Khan.