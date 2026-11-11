Bishnupur gharana sitarist Manilal Nag dies in Kolkata aged 87
Legendary sitar player Pandit Manilal Nag, a leading name from the Bishnupur gharana, died in Kolkata at 87 due to age-related health issues.
His legacy will be honored with a public tribute at the State Sangeet Academy.
West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari described Nag's death as the end of an era in Indian classical music.
Manilal Nag Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee
Nag was the first musician from the Bishnupur gharana to receive the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2001).
He also earned state awards such as Alauddin Purashkar and Banga Bibhushan.
Beyond his own performances, he's remembered for inspiring and guiding future generations of musicians.