Bittu Tabahi's Ajnar River bin theft leaves waste piling up
Entertainment
Environmental activist Bittu Tabahi hit a rough patch when someone stole a trash bin he'd set up to help keep the Ajnar River clean in Madhya Pradesh.
The bins were meant to cut down on litter and make it easier for people to toss their trash responsibly, but now waste is piling up again.
Bittu Tabahi resumes river cleanup
Bittu shared his disappointment on Instagram, saying that the trash bins were for communal use, aiming to prevent the river from becoming polluted again.
Despite the setback, he's back at it, still cleaning the river and getting lots of support from people online who want him to keep going.