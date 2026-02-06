BJP backs Centre's call to Netflix on 'Ghooskhor pandat' promos Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

The BJP is backing the Centre's call for Netflix to remove all promos of "Ghooskhor Pandat," after Brahmin groups said the film was offensive to their community.

The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as a cop and has sparked enough backlash that an FIR was filed in Lucknow, following orders from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.