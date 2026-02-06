BJP backs Centre's call to Netflix on 'Ghooskhor pandat' promos
The BJP is backing the Centre's call for Netflix to remove all promos of "Ghooskhor Pandat," after Brahmin groups said the film was offensive to their community.
The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as a cop and has sparked enough backlash that an FIR was filed in Lucknow, following orders from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
BJP spokesperson lauds government's action
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia praised the government's quick response, saying, "We wholeheartedly commend the Centre's swift and decisive action!"
He added that this shows insults to Sanatan Dharma won't be tolerated anymore.
FIR, protests, NHRC notice
Besides the FIR, protests have popped up in places like Bhopal, and there's even a petition in Delhi High Court.
The National Human Rights Commission has also stepped in with a notice to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.