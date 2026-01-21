BJP MLA Hiraan Chatterjee's 2nd marriage triggers legal row
West Bengal BJP MLA Hiraan Chatterjee just married 21-year-old model Ritika Giri in Varanasi, sharing their wedding pics online.
But his first wife, Anindita, says the marriage is "illegal" since they're still married and never divorced.
The news broke on social media, catching many by surprise.
Fallout with family and legal trouble
Anindita says she faced years of mental harassment and found out about the new marriage through friends' screenshots—something she calls deeply disrespectful given they share a 19-year-old daughter, Nyasa.
Nyasa, currently studying psychology, has reportedly distanced herself from her father.
Anindita called the marriage "illegal," citing Hindu customs and Indian law.
Anindita said she would decide what to do in time and did not give details.
Meanwhile, Chatterjee and the state BJP have stayed silent as elections approach.