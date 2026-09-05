BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accuses officials of misusing 30-40% funds
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut didn't hold back at a recent Mandi meeting, accusing local officials of misusing 30% to 40% of government money meant for development.
She pointed out that even after allocating ₹11 crore to her constituency, not a single piece of work was carried out.
"The public money should not go into the wrong hands," she emphasized.
Kangana Ranaut urges stricter monitoring, transparency
Kangana pushed for tighter monitoring, more accountability, and real transparency from officials, calling them out as "lazy" and "incompetent" for project delays.
She stressed that schemes shouldn't just exist on paper but actually reach villages and those who need help most.
In October 2025, she warned officials against taking the review exercise lightly and asked them to ensure greater seriousness in development-related work.