'Black Hawk Down' now streaming Scott's 2001 Mogadishu war film

'Black Hawk Down' platforms and awards

You can catch Black Hawk Down on Peacock (Premium and Premium Plus) or Philo (in select regions), or rent or buy it on Amazon Video, Apple TV Store, Fandango at Home, and Spectrum On Demand. If you've got a library card, check Kanopy or Hoopla for free access.

The film was a box office hit with $173 million earned and even won two Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound.

This re-release is also building hype for Ridley Scott's next movie, coming this August.