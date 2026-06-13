'Black Hawk Down' now streaming Scott's 2001 Mogadishu war film
Ridley Scott's intense war film, Black Hawk Down, is now easy to stream if you're in the mood for some action and real-life drama.
The movie dives into the 1993 US military mission in Mogadishu and stars Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom, so plenty of familiar faces.
'Black Hawk Down' platforms and awards
You can catch Black Hawk Down on Peacock (Premium and Premium Plus) or Philo (in select regions), or rent or buy it on Amazon Video, Apple TV Store, Fandango at Home, and Spectrum On Demand. If you've got a library card, check Kanopy or Hoopla for free access.
The film was a box office hit with $173 million earned and even won two Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound.
This re-release is also building hype for Ridley Scott's next movie, coming this August.