Next Article
'Black Mirror' is coming back for more!
Entertainment
Netflix just confirmed that Black Mirror will return for another season.
Creator Charlie Brooker shared the news after Season 7 pulled in a massive 161.9 million hours of viewing and scored its first-ever Golden Globe nominations.
The last season dropped in April with six episodes, and fans clearly couldn't get enough.
Why should you care?
Brooker teased that the new season will be "more Black Mirror than ever," and he's already brainstorming fresh stories—his creative brain is "whirring away."
Netflix isn't calling it "Season 8" officially, keeping things flexible to match the show's unique style, where episode counts and lengths can change.
So if you love unpredictable sci-fi twists, stay tuned!