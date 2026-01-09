'Toxic' teaser controversy: Geetu Mohandas faces criticism for double standards
The new teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, featuring Yash in a bold scene with Beatriz Bach, has stirred up debate online.
Many are calling out director Geetu Mohandas for objectifying women—especially since she's previously spoken against sexism and objectification in films.
Mohandas responds, but reactions are mixed
Mohandas addressed the backlash on Instagram, saying she was "chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc etc."
Her response hasn't convinced everyone, with some pointing out it clashes with her earlier stance against sexism and objectification in films.
Industry voices join the conversation
Director Nithin Renji Panicker also weighed in indirectly on social media.
His cryptic post seemed to suggest that Mohandas is now bending her own standards—a sharp contrast to when she urged others to speak out against sexism in cinema.