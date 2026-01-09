Kiccha Sudeep's 'Mark' heads to OTT after box office dip

In numbers:

Mark kicked off strong with ₹8.6 crore on opening day and reached ₹18.4 crore by its first weekend.

But collections quickly dropped—by day 13, daily earnings were down to just ₹22-25 lakh.

Its total India net stands at around ₹26.5 crore (₹31-32 crore gross), with worldwide earnings near ₹35 crore—still short of its reported ₹40 crore budget.