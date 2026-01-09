Kiccha Sudeep's 'Mark' heads to OTT after box office dip
Mark, the latest Kannada action thriller starring Kiccha Sudeep, is set for an early OTT release after struggling in theaters.
Released on December 25, 2025, and directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the film follows a suspended cop taking on corrupt politicians and crime syndicates to rescue kidnapped children.
The cast also includes Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, and Nishvika Naidu.
In numbers:
Mark kicked off strong with ₹8.6 crore on opening day and reached ₹18.4 crore by its first weekend.
But collections quickly dropped—by day 13, daily earnings were down to just ₹22-25 lakh.
Its total India net stands at around ₹26.5 crore (₹31-32 crore gross), with worldwide earnings near ₹35 crore—still short of its reported ₹40 crore budget.
How does it stack up?
Compared to Sudeep's previous film Max (which made over ₹48 crore net in India), Mark hasn't kept pace—most of its earnings came from Karnataka while Tamil and Telugu versions barely made a mark.
With box office numbers falling short, the film is expected to make the transition to OTT shortly.