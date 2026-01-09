Dakota Johnson rumored to be dating singer Role Model after Chris Martin breakup Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Dakota Johnson seems to have a new romance brewing with musician Role Model, just months after her split from longtime partner Chris Martin.

The two first sparked dating rumors in December 2025 when they were seen out for dinner with friends, and at Johnson's New Year's Eve party, sources say they were inseparable, sharing kisses and dancing together all night, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Neither Dakota nor Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) has commented yet, but their recent outings have definitely caught fans' attention.