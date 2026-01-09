Dakota Johnson rumored to be dating singer Role Model after Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson seems to have a new romance brewing with musician Role Model, just months after her split from longtime partner Chris Martin.
The two first sparked dating rumors in December 2025 when they were seen out for dinner with friends, and at Johnson's New Year's Eve party, sources say they were inseparable, sharing kisses and dancing together all night, further fueling speculation about their relationship.
Neither Dakota nor Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) has commented yet, but their recent outings have definitely caught fans' attention.
Nearly a decade with Chris Martin
Johnson and Coldplay's Chris Martin dated on and off for almost eight years before parting ways in June 2025.
They kept things pretty private, even as engagement rumors swirled over the years.