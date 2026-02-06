BLACKPINK announces new EP 'DEADLINE' with Lisa's 'JUMP' as lead
Entertainment
BLACKPINK just announced their new EP, DEADLINE, featuring five tracks—including the chart-topping "JUMP."
The news was posted on social media (Instagram) on February 5.
This is their first group release since Born Pink in 2022.
Pre-orders are open for the album
DEADLINE releases February 27 via YG Entertainment. You can pre-save it on Spotify now.
For fans who love collectibles, the Mood Light version (about $85 CAD) comes with an hourglass lamp, mini CD, and photocards—shipping starts early March.
Meanwhile, the members have exciting solo projects lined up
On top of music, Jisoo stars as a webtoon producer in Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand (out March 6), while Lisa teams up with The White Lotus producer David Bernad for a new Netflix rom-com inspired by Notting Hill.