BLACKPINK's full lineup to attend debut anniversary celebrations
What's the story
All four members of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, will be reuniting for their 10th debut anniversary celebrations, YG Entertainment confirmed on Friday, August 7. The announcement comes a day before the scheduled meet-and-greet event at an undisclosed location in Seoul with 40 lucky fans.
Event details
'After checking with their labels...'
A statement from Xsports News quoted YG Entertainment as saying, "After checking with their labels, all four members have been confirmed to be participating."
Earlier, the group had announced a special meet-and-greet event on Saturday, but in their announcement, they mentioned that only some of the members would be attending due to scheduling conflicts.
Confirmation
Rosé's agency confirmed her participation amid absence rumors
Amidst the rumors of Lisa and Rosé not attending the event, The Black Label, Rosé's agency, issued a statement confirming her participation.
They assured fans that "all necessary arrangements were coordinated and secured so that she can share this meaningful moment with her fans."
"Being present for this occasion has long been set as her top priority and prepared for accordingly."
Meanwhile, the group's last album, DEADLINE, came out in February.