After 4 years, BLACKPINK is back with 'DEADLINE'

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has made a grand return with their third mini-album, DEADLINE. The album was released on Friday and is the group's first major music release since Born Pink in 2022. One of the tracks of the album, GO, was accompanied by a full music video that has achieved 56 lakh views within hours of release on YouTube.

Career progression First full group album after concert DEADLINE is not just a new album for BLACKPINK but also a significant milestone in their career. It is the first full group music release following the success of their DEADLINE World Tour (2025-early 2026). The tour was an all-stadium run across Asia, Europe, and North America, covering 16 cities and 33 concerts.

Visual spectacle Title track 'GO' is an EDM banger The music video for GO is a high-concept, cinematic visual filled with bold imagery. The members are seen navigating through turbulent seas, molten landscapes, and even cosmic spacescapes. The song itself is an EDM banger with punchy synths and empowering English lyrics that convey courage and unity. It has been co-written by all four members, Lisa, Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie, along with Chris Martin (Coldplay), Cirkut, and Teddy, among others.

Advertisement

Musical variety Other songs in the album The DEADLINE album features five songs that showcase a variety of musical styles. The tracks range from EDM and hip-hop to pop and ballads, demonstrating BLACKPINK's versatility as artists. Other tracks include the already-released Jump, Me and My, Champion, and Fxxxboy.

Advertisement