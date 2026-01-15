Next Article
BLACKPINK is back with new mini-album 'Deadline' after 3 years
Entertainment
BLACKPINK just announced their comeback with a new mini-album called "Deadline," dropping February 27 at 1:00pm KST.
This marks their first group release since "Born Pink" in 2022.
Why does this matter?
"Deadline" lands right after the group's massive world tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in Hong Kong and has featured solo stages and included songs such as "Rockstar" and "Toxic Till the End."
The album was delayed from last May so YG Entertainment could focus on quality—making this comeback feel even more special for BLINKs who've been waiting through all the members' solo projects.