SC dismisses plea seeking censor nod for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea from KVN Productions, the producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, seeking clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was postponed from its January 9 release date due to the delay of its censor certificate. The court instructed the petitioner to approach the Madras High Court, where a division bench had previously reprimanded them for creating a "false sense of urgency."
Legal proceedings
SC asked High Court to expedite 'Jana Nayagan's appeal
The Supreme Court also asked the Madras High Court to fast-track the appeal on January 20. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing KVN Productions, told the court that the delay had caused significant losses to the producer. The court questioned why they hadn't given CBFC enough time to respond.
Film's fate uncertain
'Jana Nayagan' faced last-minute hurdles over CBFC certification
The Madras High Court had earlier stayed a single judge's order that directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. This left the future of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film uncertain. The film, widely publicized as Vijay's last before his full-fledged political career, was originally set for a Pongal release.