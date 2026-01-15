SC dismisses plea seeking censor nod for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

SC asks 'Jana Nayagan' makers to approach HC for certification issue

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:05 pm Jan 15, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea from KVN Productions, the producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, seeking clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was postponed from its January 9 release date due to the delay of its censor certificate. The court instructed the petitioner to approach the Madras High Court, where a division bench had previously reprimanded them for creating a "false sense of urgency."