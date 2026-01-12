'Jana Nayagan' delayed: Producers reach SC, request hearing tomorrow

The producers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan , starring Vijay , have moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order that stayed a directive to grant Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance to the movie. The film was scheduled for release on January 9 but was postponed indefinitely due to the lack of CBFC clearance. According to industry insider Ramesh Bala and many reports, makers filed a special leave petition before the SC on Monday morning.

Court proceedings What did the Madras HC order say? The plea might be heard tomorrow, read a tweet from Bala. On January 9, a single judge had ordered the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. However, later that day, the Madras High Court stayed this order, leaving the film's fate uncertain. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for January 21, meaning it cannot be released before then. KVN Productions LLP reportedly hired seven SC lawyers before filing its appeal against the stay order.

Film's release What is the 'Jana Nayagan' issue? Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release on January 9 ahead of Pongal, a popular release window for Tamil films. However, it faced last-minute hurdles after the CBFC failed to issue certification on time. The film has political overtones and is especially important since Vijay has announced his plans to enter active politics after its release.

Controversy What were the complaints against 'Jana Nayagan'? The controversy over Jana Nayagan stems from the CBFC's decision to refer it to a revising committee due to complaints about its content allegedly hurting religious sentiments and misrepresenting the armed forces. The film was initially cleared for U/A 16+ certification by an Examining Committee but was later referred to a revising committee by the CBFC Chairperson.

Legal proceedings Producers questioned CBFC's decision to refer it to revising committee The producers of Jana Nayagan questioned the CBFC's decision to refer their film to a revising committee. In a writ petition before the High Court, they stated that after initially submitting the film for certification in December 2025, the CBFC had suggested several changes. A revised version was submitted on December 24 based on these suggestions but couldn't be uploaded due to technical issues with the portal.

Court's observation What did the High Court say about CBFC's decision? The High Court's single bench (Justice PT Asha) observed that the Chairperson's decision to refer the film to a revising committee was unsustainable. "Such a volte face by a member of an examining committee who had made a recommendation after viewing and assimilating the film would give rise to a dangerous trend of members reneging on their recommendation," it stated.