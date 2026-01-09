Big relief: HC orders CBFC to clear Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for the film Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay . The order was passed by Justice PT Asha on Friday after hearing arguments from both sides. This decision clears a major hurdle that had previously delayed the film's release due to last-minute censor issues.

Court's observation 'Entertaining such complaints sets a dangerous precedent' While delivering the ruling, Justice Asha said that the complainant, a censor board member who raised objections, seemed to be an afterthought. She also said that "entertaining such complaints sets a dangerous precedent." The film's release was delayed as the CBFC failed to issue the censor certificate on time due to these objections. This triggered a legal battle and forced the makers to approach the Madras High Court despite advance bookings already opening in India and overseas markets.

Release date 'Jana Nayagan' release could be rescheduled soon Despite the court's order, the makers of Jana Nayagan have yet to announce a new release date. Reports suggest that the film might be released within a few days or during the Pongal festive window on January 14. Meanwhile, CBFC has filed an appeal against this ruling, seeking an urgent hearing from Chief Justice's Bench. The appeal is likely to be heard on Friday afternoon or Monday if it gets numbered by then.

Financial impact 'Jana Nayagan' faced financial losses due to release delay The delay in Jana Nayagan's release reportedly caused significant financial losses for distributors, especially in overseas markets. With thousands of shows booked and extensive advance bookings, exhibitors had to cancel screenings and refund tickets at the last minute. Industry estimates suggest that these delays resulted in crores of losses, adding to the pressure surrounding the film's eventual release.