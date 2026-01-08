Certification issue delays 'Jana Nayagan': When will Vijay's film release? 

The release of Vijay 's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been officially postponed from its Friday, January 9, release, owing to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The announcement was made on Wednesday night by the film's producer, KVN Productions , on X. They stated that "unavoidable circumstances beyond our control" led to the delay, and a "new release date will be announced at the earliest."

Certification hurdles 'Jana Nayagan' faced certification delays; matter went to court The postponement comes after the CBFC failed to issue the mandatory certification before the release. Uncertainty over its certification status prompted the producers to approach the Madras High Court for urgent relief. However, with the court reserving its order, it further complicated matters for Jana Nayagan's release timeline. Given that the matter is already being heard in the court, and a revising committee of the CBFC is going through the film, the certification is likely to come soon.

Ticket frenzy 'Jana Nayagan' saw unprecedented demand for advance bookings The postponement comes as Jana Nayagan was witnessing an unprecedented surge in advance booking demand. Reports of black market ticket sales have raised eyebrows, with first-day, first-show tickets being sold for as much as ₹5,000 - far exceeding the government-mandated cap of ₹190. The ticketing frenzy left many fans frustrated and exhausted, as it became tough to secure early tickets. And now, with the movie getting postponed, things have become more tense.