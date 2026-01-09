Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' won't release for at least 2 weeks

The Madras High Court has temporarily stayed an earlier order that directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate for the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay . The stay was ordered by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. The bench noted that the Union of India (UoI) did not have enough time to respond before this order was passed.

Legal proceedings UoI's grievances and the court's response The UoI had two main grievances: they were not given enough time to reply, and the letter dated January 6 wasn't challenged before the court. The court noted that there was no urgency in this matter as no certificate had been granted to the respondents. The Chief Justice also questioned CBFC about its urgency in filing an appeal today.

Legal dispute CBFC's arguments and producers' response The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) argued that the proceedings before the single judge were rushed, and CBFC didn't get a chance to defend itself. He said, "Petition filed on 5th (January). 6th it came up before the court." Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producers KVN Productions, countered that a complaint against the film was actually filed by a member of the CBFC committee.

Judicial remarks 'False state of urgency is being created' The court observed that the producers could have waited for the certificate before fixing a release date. "You're creating an urgency and putting pressure on court. False state of urgency is being created saying that 'we have to release the movie on such date.'.. How can you go ahead with the release of the movie without even a certificate on hand? You can't fix a date (for release) and put pressure on the system," it remarked.