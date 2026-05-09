Blackpink's Lisa becomes 1st Thai artist to open FIFA 2026
Entertainment
Lisa from Blackpink is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in the US making her the first Thai artist to ever do so.
Her agency LLOUD confirmed the big news, and the tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Opening ceremonies across US Canada Mexico
This World Cup is going all out with three opening ceremonies across the US Canada, and Mexico.
Alongside Lisa, stars like Katy Perry and Future will also perform at major venues.
Fans are buzzing with excitement, not just for Lisa's historic moment but also because Blackpink is working on a new album dropping in August for their 10th anniversary.