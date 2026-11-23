'Blade Runner 2099' premieres November 25 on Prime Video
Blade Runner 2099 is landing on Prime Video this November 25, bringing a fresh chapter to the iconic sci-fi world.
Set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, the series drops us into a future Los Angeles ruled by Replicants.
The story centers on Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human pretending to be a Replicant in the LAPD, whose path crosses with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a veteran Blade Runner with just over a week left to live.
'Blade Runner 2099' explores identity themes
Created by Silka Luisa and featuring Michelle Yeoh, the show keeps the signature noir look and dives into big questions about identity and survival.
It honors earlier Blade Runner stories with subtle callbacks, but is designed so newcomers can jump right in without missing a beat.