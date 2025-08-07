Blake Lively accuses Perez Hilton of 'coordinated smear campaign'

Blake Lively says celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been targeting her with a "coordinated smear campaign," dropping over 540 negative posts and never asking for her side. This comes as she's locked in a messy legal fight with co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively's court docs detail the blogger's posts about her Lively's court docs accuse Hilton of using harsh slurs like "Blackface Blake" and "Ku Klux Khaleesi."

She's now subpoenaed him, plus wants his chats with Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, hoping to prove they teamed up to hurt her reputation.

Hilton denies any wrongdoing, wants to keep his sources private Hilton denies being part of any campaign or getting paid by Baldoni, saying he just shared his own opinions after reading public court records.

He's also asking the court to keep journalists' private info protected, citing press freedom.