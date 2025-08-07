Next Article
'Wednesday' Season 2: Where is Xavier (Percy Hynes White)?
Netflix just dropped the first episode of Wednesday Season 2 on August 6, but fans quickly noticed Xavier (Percy Hynes White) is gone.
The show explains he's transferred to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland, confirmed by new principal Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi).
Will we see more of Xavier in 'Wednesday' S03?
While Xavier isn't at Nevermore this season, a painting and note he left for Enid (Emma Myers) hint that his story isn't totally over.
Season 2 shifts focus to Wednesday's relationships—especially with Tyler (Hunter Doohan)—and keeps the mysteries at Nevermore going.
'Wednesday' Season 2 streaming on Netflix
Season 2 is streaming only on Netflix in two parts: Part 1 arrived August 6, and Part 2 lands September 3.