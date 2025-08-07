Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer 'ID: The Fake' heads to OTT Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Get ready—Dhyan Sreenivasan's latest film, ID: The Fake, will soon drop on Saina Play.

While the exact streaming date isn't out yet, you'll be able to watch it in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

This multi-language release should make it easy for more people to tune in.