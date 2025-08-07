Next Article
Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer 'ID: The Fake' heads to OTT
Get ready—Dhyan Sreenivasan's latest film, ID: The Fake, will soon drop on Saina Play.
While the exact streaming date isn't out yet, you'll be able to watch it in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.
This multi-language release should make it easy for more people to tune in.
This is what happens in 'ID: The Fake'
Directed by Arun Sivavilasam, this cybercrime drama follows Vinod, a food delivery worker whose world flips when he finds his wife's nude photo online.
Alongside Sreenivasan, Divya Pillai and Johny Antony round out the cast.
With music by Nihal Sadiq and visuals from Faisal Ali, ID: The Fake looks set to bring some real suspense to your next movie night.