Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' heads to OTT: All about Netflix release
Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed "Kingdom," directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, is expected to land on Netflix on August 28.
The movie opened in theaters July 31, pulled in about ₹45cr its first week (despite mixed reviews), but quickly lost steam at the box office.
'Kingdom's box office collection and controversies
Made for ₹130cr and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander plus Sathyadev in a key role, "Kingdom" has struggled to stand out with heavy competition from films like Rajinikanth's "Coolie."
It also sparked protests over its depiction of Sri Lankan Tamils, prompting an apology from the makers and putting sequel plans on shaky ground.