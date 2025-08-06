Next Article
No case against Adoor Gopalakrrishnan in SC/ST funding row
Kerala Police say there's no legal ground to charge legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan with caste bias, after looking into a complaint about his comments on training filmmakers from marginalized backgrounds before giving state funding.
The complaint, filed by activist Dinu Veyil, called the remarks discriminatory, but police didn't find enough for a case.
Women's groups call for action, political leaders divided
Police confirmed that Adoor's statements didn't specifically target any community, so the SC/ST Act doesn't apply here. Still, activists can try their luck in court if they want.
Meanwhile, women's groups have raised concerns about "misogynist overtones" in his comments and are pushing for action through official commissions.
Political leaders seem divided on the issue.