'Chakravyuham' on Aha Tamil: Why you shouldn't miss it
If you're into crime thrillers, Chakravyuham is now streaming on Aha Tamil.
The story kicks off with the murder of Siri, a businesswoman and housewife, and follows S.I. Satya as he digs into her life and uncovers some surprising secrets.
The plot and cast of the film
Siri's husband Sanjay quickly becomes the main suspect, but things aren't as simple as they seem—his friend Sharath gets pulled into the mystery too.
With strong performances from Vivek Trivedi, Ajay, Bhargav, and Divya Dicholkar, the film keeps you guessing.
Released in June 2023 and rocking a 7.1/10 on IMDb, it's been getting solid reviews from both critics and viewers who love a good whodunit.