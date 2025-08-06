News in brief: Munawar Faruqui hosts 'The Society' Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Munawar Faruqui, fresh off his Big Boss 17 win, is back as host of The Society—a reality show now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Twenty-five contestants are split into three groups (Royals, Regulars, and Rags), each living under different conditions and taking on physical and mental challenges for the title of Asli Bazigar.