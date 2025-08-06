Next Article
News in brief: Munawar Faruqui hosts 'The Society'
Munawar Faruqui, fresh off his Big Boss 17 win, is back as host of The Society—a reality show now streaming on Jio Hotstar.
Twenty-five contestants are split into three groups (Royals, Regulars, and Rags), each living under different conditions and taking on physical and mental challenges for the title of Asli Bazigar.
Where to watch 'The Society' and cast details
You can watch The Society for free on Jio Hotstar or with a subscription on OTTplay.
The cast mixes social media influencers and new faces like Azma Fallah and Gargi Kundu.
Expect plenty of strategy, surprises, and daily episode drops as Munawar guides the contestants through all the twists this unique format promises.