NewsBytes Recommends: 'Photo' on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

"Photo," a Kannada film by Utsav Gonwar, follows Gyana and his son Durgya as they try to get back home to Raichur from Bengaluru during the sudden COVID-19 lockdown.

The movie shines a light on the real struggles faced by migrants, both socially and politically, during that tough time.