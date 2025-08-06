Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Photo' on Amazon Prime Video
"Photo," a Kannada film by Utsav Gonwar, follows Gyana and his son Durgya as they try to get back home to Raichur from Bengaluru during the sudden COVID-19 lockdown.
The movie shines a light on the real struggles faced by migrants, both socially and politically, during that tough time.
OTT platform and cast of the film
After its theater release in March, "Photo" is now up for rent on Amazon Prime Video. So you can catch it at home—no need to find a cinema.
The cast includes Mahadev Hadapad, Veeresh Gonwar, and Sandhya Arakere.
'Photo' has received positive reviews
Viewers have praised "Photo" for its honest take on migrant life during lockdown, giving it an impressive 9.1/10 rating on IMDb.
The visuals by Dinesh Divakaran and music from Rai Herimath also stand out as highlights.