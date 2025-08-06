'The Map That Leads to You' on Amazon: Cast, plot Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Amazon Prime Video is dropping The Map That Leads To You on August 20, 2025.

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom and based on J.P. Monninger's novel, the film follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), a recent grad backpacking across Europe, whose trip takes a turn when she meets Jack (KJ Apa).