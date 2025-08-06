Next Article
'The Map That Leads to You' on Amazon: Cast, plot
Amazon Prime Video is dropping The Map That Leads To You on August 20, 2025.
Directed by Lasse Hallstrom and based on J.P. Monninger's novel, the film follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), a recent grad backpacking across Europe, whose trip takes a turn when she meets Jack (KJ Apa).
When and where to watch the movie
The movie streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Release date, cast, IMDb score
Alongside Cline and Apa, the cast includes Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman, and Josh Lucas.
It's already scoring a solid 7.4/10 on IMDb and getting early love on social media—even before official reviews are out.