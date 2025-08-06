'Foundation' episode 5 sneak peek: Toran, Bayta, and Randu's escape
A fresh clip from Foundation's fifth episode, Where Tyrants Spend Eternity, shows newlyweds Toran and Bayta Mallow (Cody Fern and Synnove Karlsen) in the thick of a galactic crisis.
After a wild party with the villain Mule—where Bayta impulsively snatched his pet musician, Magnifico Giganticus—the couple talks things over with Toran's uncle Randu, highlighting just how tangled their situation has become.
Episode 5 synopsis
This episode digs into Toran's Trader Alliance roots while hinting that things are about to get even tougher for the Mallows.
Their ship is barely holding together, allies are scarce, and they're stuck between powerful groups—all while dodging Mule.
With Uncle Randu's help, they'll have to navigate some serious challenges.
Foundation keeps dropping new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+, leaving fans eager to see what happens next.