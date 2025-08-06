'Foundation' episode 5 sneak peek: Toran, Bayta, and Randu's escape

Episode 5 synopsis

This episode digs into Toran's Trader Alliance roots while hinting that things are about to get even tougher for the Mallows.

Their ship is barely holding together, allies are scarce, and they're stuck between powerful groups—all while dodging Mule.

With Uncle Randu's help, they'll have to navigate some serious challenges.

Foundation keeps dropping new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+, leaving fans eager to see what happens next.