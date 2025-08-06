John Abraham's 'Tehran' heads to OTT: Release date, platform, more
Get ready for Tehran, a tense spy thriller starring John Abraham, landing on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025.
Inspired by the real-life 2012 Israeli Embassy blast in Delhi, the film follows ACP Rajeev Kumar as he dives into a high-stakes mission between Iran and Israel.
Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, it also stars Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa.
OTT release details
You can catch Tehran's global premiere right at home—no theater trip needed.
The movie digs into themes like espionage, betrayal, and tough moral choices as the story unfolds.
Team on film's significance
Producer Dinesh Vijan calls Tehran a look at human conscience during global conflict.
Director Gopalan says it's about shifting loyalties and what those choices cost people.
For John Abraham, his character's struggle with right and wrong is at the heart of the film, while Neeru Bajwa highlights her role's integrity amid all the chaos.