Madras HC issues notice to Seeman over 'Kingdom' disruptions

The Madras High Court has sent notices to the DGP, Commissioners of Police in Chennai and Coimbatore, and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman after theaters faced disruptions over the Tamil film "Kingdom." The move came when SSI Production asked for police protection and a stop to Seeman's interference. Next hearing: August 7.

Seeman's threat led to 'Kingdom's's screening pause in some theaters On August 4, Seeman took to social media, claiming "Kingdom" paints Tamil Eelam Tamils as criminals.

He called for a ban and warned of mass protests if theaters didn't pull the film.

His party even sent warning letters to theater owners, leading some cinemas in Chennai and Coimbatore to pause screenings out of safety worries.

Team 'Kingdom's stand amid controversy Director Goutam Tinnanuri and star Vijay Deverakonda stand by their film, which has a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The team insists "Kingdom" is just fiction and doesn't disrespect Tamil Eelam or its people, despite ongoing pushback from Seeman's supporters.