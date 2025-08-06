Hugh Laurie, Riz Ahmed lead star-studded 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Big news for Potterheads: Audible is dropping a brand-new Harry Potter audiobook series with an all-star cast.
Hugh Laurie voices Dumbledore, Riz Ahmed takes on Snape, and Matthew Macfadyen becomes Voldemort. Michelle Gomez (McGonagall) and Cush Jumbo (narrator) are also in the mix.
Expect immersive sound effects and original music to bring Hogwarts to life like never before.
Cast list and release schedule
More than 200 actors are involved, with even more names coming soon.
The first book drops November 4, featuring Frankie Treadaway (Harry), Max Lester (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione)—with new voices joining in later books.
This audiobook series is part of a bigger Harry Potter comeback that includes a new HBO show, so both longtime fans and newcomers have plenty to look forward to.