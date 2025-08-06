Hugh Laurie, Riz Ahmed lead star-studded 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast

Cast list and release schedule

More than 200 actors are involved, with even more names coming soon.

The first book drops November 4, featuring Frankie Treadaway (Harry), Max Lester (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione)—with new voices joining in later books.

This audiobook series is part of a bigger Harry Potter comeback that includes a new HBO show, so both longtime fans and newcomers have plenty to look forward to.