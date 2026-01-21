'Rabid pig': Blake Lively-Colleen Hoover's texts about Justin Baldoni revealed

Hollywood actor Blake Lively accused filmmaker Justin Baldoni of "smearing" her in text messages to author Colleen Hoover. The messages were revealed as part of a court case between Lively and Baldoni. In the texts, Lively referred to Baldoni as a "rabid pig" and expressed frustration over his alleged behavior. The lawsuit is set for a summary judgment hearing on Thursday, January 22.

Text messages 'I literally don't know a single thing...' In the July 11, 2024, text exchange, Lively wrote, "Despite his repeated disturbing behavior and acts, I still feel bad for him." "To be reminded multiple times DAILY that he's smearing me for... asking him not to sexually or emotionally harass me?" "For making his movie better? Ryan says he should be writing me apology and thank you letters every day." "I've only ever stayed focused on the work...And he just keeps behaving like a rabid pig."

Support 'He's too busy playing victim...' Hoover responded to Lively, saying, "I think as women and mothers we're taught to give grace until there's nothing left of us, but in times like these sometimes it's good to be reminded that grace is wonderful until it compromises your integrity." "I sometimes start to feel bad, too, but I can guarantee you he hasn't felt an ounce of guilt." "He's too busy playing victim while you work your ass off."

Advertisement

Legal proceedings Lively's attorney said evidence includes 'disturbing experiences' Lively's attorney Sigrid McCawley said the unsealed materials include "testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively's lawsuit." "As we head to trial, only Ms. Lively's claims against the defendants remain." McCawley added that the court dismissed Wayfarer Studios's retaliatory countersuit last June. A judge will decide whether some or all of Lively's claims will go to trial, currently set for May 2026.

Advertisement