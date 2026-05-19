Baldoni's lawyers say Lively didn't get 'a cent' from dispute

Hollywood actor Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni recently settled their legal dispute, with the Wayfarer parties confirming that Lively did not receive any financial payout. The settlement came after months of public fallout following claims of sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign by Baldoni against Lively. Despite the lack of a monetary settlement, the legal battle may continue over whether Lively can recover attorneys' fees or damages under California's anti-retaliation law.

Legal proceedings 'This was never about money...it was about exposing bad actors' In a court filing on May 8, Wayfarer lawyers argued that Lively had "dismissed her three remaining claims without the Wayfarer Defendants paying a cent," despite initially seeking $300 million in damages. However, a source close to Lively told People that the settlement was never about money for her. "For Blake Lively, this was never about money; it was about exposing bad actors who are also harming others," they said.

Settlement details 'She didn't settle her claims until the documents exposing...' The source added that Lively only settled her claims after exposing the individuals behind the alleged smear campaigns. "She didn't settle her claims until the documents exposing the bad actors behind smear campaigns were made public...documents that have led to other lawsuits and investigations," they said. The settlement came just before a trial scheduled for Monday in New York City, where both parties issued a joint statement on May 4 reflecting on their work on It Ends With Us.

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Legal ambiguity Unresolved issue remains regarding attorneys' fees or damages Despite the settlement, one issue remains unresolved: whether Lively is entitled to attorneys' fees or damages under California Civil Code Section 47.1. This law protects those who report alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation from retaliatory defamation lawsuits. The question arises from Baldoni's now-dismissed $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively, along with related claims brought by Wayfarer Studios and others.

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