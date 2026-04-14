Blake Lively to use Justin-Britney clip in sexual harassment trial

Hollywood actor Blake Lively is reportedly planning to present a video of Justin Baldoni questioning if he "harassed" pop star Britney Spears during their upcoming trial. The clip in question is from a 2017 interview in which Baldoni recounted an awkward encounter with Spears on the set of Jane the Virgin, reported the Daily Mail.

Trial strategy Lively's strategy to draw parallels between Baldoni's behavior Lively reportedly intends to use the video to draw parallels between Baldoni's behavior with Spears and his conduct on the set of It Ends With Us, where she has accused him of sexual harassment. In the interview, Baldoni had said he was a huge fan of Spears in high school, and they had even tweeted at each other before her guest appearance on Jane the Virgin.

On-set encounter 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?': Baldoni on awkward moment Baldoni, who played Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, recalled, "I had gone up to her and in my mind, we're friends..." "We weren't. And I went up, and...I went, 'Hey!' and I gave her a big hug, and I think I scared her." "Because she was like, 'Hi,' and I just had this awkward moment, of, like, 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?'"

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