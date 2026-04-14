Blake Lively to use Justin-Britney clip in sexual harassment trial
What's the story
Hollywood actor Blake Lively is reportedly planning to present a video of Justin Baldoni questioning if he "harassed" pop star Britney Spears during their upcoming trial. The clip in question is from a 2017 interview in which Baldoni recounted an awkward encounter with Spears on the set of Jane the Virgin, reported the Daily Mail.
Trial strategy
Lively's strategy to draw parallels between Baldoni's behavior
Lively reportedly intends to use the video to draw parallels between Baldoni's behavior with Spears and his conduct on the set of It Ends With Us, where she has accused him of sexual harassment. In the interview, Baldoni had said he was a huge fan of Spears in high school, and they had even tweeted at each other before her guest appearance on Jane the Virgin.
On-set encounter
'Did I just harass Britney Spears?': Baldoni on awkward moment
Baldoni, who played Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, recalled, "I had gone up to her and in my mind, we're friends..." "We weren't. And I went up, and...I went, 'Hey!' and I gave her a big hug, and I think I scared her." "Because she was like, 'Hi,' and I just had this awkward moment, of, like, 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?'"
Legal proceedings
Judge dismisses most of Lively's claims against Baldoni
Lively had accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. However, a judge recently dismissed 10 of her 13 claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. Only three claims, breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, can proceed. The trial is scheduled for May 18.