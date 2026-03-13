Blake Lively's $160 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni continues
Entertainment
Blake Lively is standing firm in her lawsuit seeking more than $160 million against Justin Baldoni, claiming sexual harassment, retaliation, and emotional distress from unwanted on-set behavior and a campaign to damage her reputation.
She's outlined 12 incidents with four witnesses backing her up.
Baldoni has denied all allegations
Baldoni, her director and co-star, denies everything and tried to countersue Lively (and Ryan Reynolds) for defamation and extortion, but his $400 million countersuit was later dismissed by the judge.
After a six-hour court-mandated settlement talk in February didn't work out, the case is heading toward trial this May.
Other witnesses and figures referenced in unsealed records could be called.