Blake Lively's $160 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni continues

Baldoni has denied all allegations

Baldoni, her director and co-star, denies everything and tried to countersue Lively (and Ryan Reynolds) for defamation and extortion, but his $400 million countersuit was later dismissed by the judge.

After a six-hour court-mandated settlement talk in February didn't work out, the case is heading toward trial this May.

Other witnesses and figures referenced in unsealed records could be called.