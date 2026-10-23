Blanchard insists Urker's death was not self inflicted, blames harassment
Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known from the "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" star, insists her ex-boyfriend Ken Urker did not take his own life earlier this month.
She's 100% sure his death wasn't self-inflicted and believes severe online harassment played a major role in his decline.
Toxicology results are still pending.
Urker found dead at Louisiana home
Urker was found dead at home in Louisiana with a gun and drug paraphernalia nearby after he missed work.
While the official cause of death is still unknown, Blanchard is trying to pass Kenan's Law to fight for pattern-based harassment reporting and has asked Reddit to look into a snark page about her that may have targeted Urker's struggles.