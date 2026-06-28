'Blast' arrives on Netflix as Tamil mother daughter action thriller Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Just dropped on Netflix, Blast is a Tamil action thriller that puts women front and center as action leads, something you don't see every day.

Credited to Subash K Raj, the film follows a mother-daughter duo who take on threats and push back against societal expectations.

With choreography by Phoenix Prabhu and standout performances from Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, Blast brings a grounded, relatable vibe to the genre.