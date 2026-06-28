'Blast' arrives on Netflix as Tamil mother daughter action thriller
Just dropped on Netflix, Blast is a Tamil action thriller that puts women front and center as action leads, something you don't see every day.
Credited to Subash K Raj, the film follows a mother-daughter duo who take on threats and push back against societal expectations.
With choreography by Phoenix Prabhu and standout performances from Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, Blast brings a grounded, relatable vibe to the genre.
Neelaveni and Nila show everyday heroism
Abhirami plays Neelaveni, a middle-class mom who quietly uses her karate skills to protect her family, even while wearing a saree.
Preity Mukhundhan's Nila stands up to harassment, showing real courage without any over-the-top moves.
Together, they break stereotypes and highlight what everyday heroism can look like for women, earning praise for keeping things authentic and empowering.