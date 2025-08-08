Bloodstock Festival to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Bloodstock Festival is bringing metal fans together this August (7-10) at Catton Hall to honor the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away earlier this year.

The festival has set up a massive 17-meter banner for fans to share their messages, and director Vicky Hungerford says there's even more planned, like a custom Black Sabbath motorbike and special artwork.

"Ozzy was one of us, the founding father of heavy metal," she shared.