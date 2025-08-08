Bloodstock Festival to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Bloodstock Festival is bringing metal fans together this August (7-10) at Catton Hall to honor the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away earlier this year.
The festival has set up a massive 17-meter banner for fans to share their messages, and director Vicky Hungerford says there's even more planned, like a custom Black Sabbath motorbike and special artwork.
"Ozzy was one of us, the founding father of heavy metal," she shared.
Metal, food, and sustainability: Everything Bloodstock Festival offers
Beyond the tributes, Bloodstock is all about celebrating metal—with 120 bands across four stages and headliners like Trivium, Machine Head, and Gojira playing back-to-back nights.
There are also fairground rides, food challenges, and a focus on sustainability with cup recycling and litter collection—making it a festival that cares as much about the planet as it does about the music.