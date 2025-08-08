'Su from So' heads to streaming: Where to watch
The hit Kannada film "Su From So" is making its way to Amazon Prime Video this September.
Directed by JP Tuminadu, the movie blends horror and comedy in a coastal village setting, following Ashoka (played by Tuminadu) who's believed to be possessed by the ghost of Sulochana.
After earning an impressive ₹43 crore at the box office on just a ₹4 crore budget, it's now set for its digital debut.
Cast and crew of the film
Su From So features a standout cast—Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, and Raj B Shetty—who bring both laughs and heart to Ashoka's story.
The film's mix of humor, emotion, and a bit of social commentary made it a favorite in theaters.
With fans buzzing about its streaming release soon (exact date still under wraps), it's one to add to your watchlist if you love quirky comedies with something extra.