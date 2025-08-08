'Su from So' heads to streaming: Where to watch Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

The hit Kannada film "Su From So" is making its way to Amazon Prime Video this September.

Directed by JP Tuminadu, the movie blends horror and comedy in a coastal village setting, following Ashoka (played by Tuminadu) who's believed to be possessed by the ghost of Sulochana.

After earning an impressive ₹43 crore at the box office on just a ₹4 crore budget, it's now set for its digital debut.