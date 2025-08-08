Maharashtra to revive 300 single-screen theaters, boost Marathi films

Why is this important?

Single-screen cinemas are a big part of Maharashtra's cultural vibe, especially for regional films.

But with multiplexes taking over and old buildings falling behind, these theaters are fading out.

The government hopes that supporting them (and maybe offering incentives for screening Marathi films) will keep local cinema—and the state's unique culture—alive for the next generation.

Plus, there are efforts brewing to support other traditional arts like Lavani dance, so it's all about keeping Maharashtra's creative spirit going strong.