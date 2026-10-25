No AI: Blue Planet-III features cloudier footage to prove authenticity
What's the story
The upcoming series, Blue Planet III, narrated by David Attenborough, will feature deliberately cloudier and less polished footage. The decision is a move to counter the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and assure viewers that the content is authentic. The producers of the show have said that this approach is part of their effort to provide an organic representation of animal behavior in nature.
Producer insights
Embracing authenticity in the age of AI
Elizabeth White, the executive producer of Blue Planet III, said that the rise of AI has made them want to be even more authentic.
She emphasized that the creatures filmed in deep ocean are probably more remarkable than anything AI could imagine.
White also explained how they have changed their approach over time, now embracing elements like plankton and other things in water sequences that were previously excluded for not meeting certain standards.
Assurance
Assurances against generative AI use
Jack Bootle, the head of specialist factual commissioning at the BBC, has assured journalists that no generative AI was used in Blue Planet III.
He emphasized that every frame of the series is real photography.
Bootle also noted that we are living in a golden age of natural history-making and this series features novel behavior not seen before.
Filming innovations
Innovative filming techniques used
The production team of Blue Planet III has employed a range of innovative filming techniques over four years across five oceans.
These include a "mini-dome" camera to track an octopus, a "deep-sea selfie stick," and camera operators on leg-mounted scooters for immersive diving footage.
They even used lasers to film deep-sea creatures. All these innovations were led by the show's producer and director Yoland Bosiger.
Animal behavior
Unprecedented animal behavior captured
Blue Planet III also captures some never-before-seen animal behavior, like dolphins using sea sponges to block holes in coral and trap fish.
The footage was captured with an underwater CCTV camera, a first for this series.
Other remarkable behaviors include grouper communicating with another species of fish, 200,000 crabs lining up in formation to feed, and sea urchins using shells as sun hats.